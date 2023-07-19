CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Connecticut River has dropped back below flood levels, so does that mean it is safe to get back to boating and fishing?

In short, no, in fact in the words of the Hampden County Marine Patrol, absolutely not, as the river is below flood levels but not back to normal. It’s still moving fast, and still very dirty, so steer clear for now.

There’s also a great deal of maintenance that still has to happen on local waterways before it is safe to boat, a lot of which, hasn’t even begun.

“There’s gonna be debris, there is going to be challenging portions of the river. The buoys aren’t in place if they even exist so there’s a lot of work and maintenance,” said Clay Duda, the General Manager of Oxbow Marina.

“A lot of the navigational buoys for the channel markers have been washed away so those are going to have to be redeployed on the channels,” said Shawn Hemingway, a Commander of the Marine Patrol Unit.

It’s a tough pill to swallow for boaters, there’s really only a maximum of 16 boating weekends a year, and this is costing a couple of them. So when will it be safe? It’s honestly up to mother nature, another bout of rain will set us back even further.