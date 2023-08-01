CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Public boat ramps throughout the state remain closed due to high water levels brought on by excessive rainfall. With water levels still much higher than usual, the timeline on when the state may reopen public boat launches is currently unclear.

The rain has cleared for now throughout western Massachusetts but not without leaving a lasting impact. Popular public boat launches, including Medina Street in Chicopee and Oxbow on Route 5 Easthampton are still vacant until water levels recede.

The Department of Fish and Game told 22News they’re working on reopening the ramps as soon as possible. A spokesperson said, “Due to recent storm events that caused catastrophic flooding, the Connecticut River experienced sediment buildup around the boat ramps, which could cause dangerous conditions for boaters to access the river. The Department of Fish and Game will do a final assessment of facility conditions on Thursday.”

Boat launches are typically packed this time of year, with just a few short weeks left of the summer, and one kayaker told 22News he’s eager to get back out on the water while he still can.

“I’m sure a lot of people are really upset because if you look at it, it’s just totally flooded out and mudded out and it’s terrible. I’m sure they’re just keeping an eye on the weather, because it’d be silly to waste taxpayer money just to have it get destroyed again, but at the same time we pay taxes so we can use this stuff,” said Kyle Paddock of Greenfield.

The Department of Fish and Game manages several boat launches along the Connecticut River in Northfield, Gill, Sunderland, Hatfield, Easthampton, and two in Chicopee. The department posts closures online if you’d like to stay updated.

22News will follow up Thursday when those additional assessments are set to take place.