CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Most of this week we’ve been dealing with temperatures that have been well up into the 90s.

It is the first official heat wave of the season and there is some relief in sight but we still have to get through the weekend. As we head into the weekend, temperatures will be in the 90s but next week cooler air is going to start to work out of Canada.

It will be relatively cooler temperatures, more seasonable, getting down into the 80s as we head into the early part of next week. The humidity will be ramping back up as we head into the weekend but some good news as we head into Tuesday, the temperatures go down the humidity levels will go down as well.