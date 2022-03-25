SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Massachusetts have gone down 14.8 cents averaging $4.14 per gallon in Springfield on Monday.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in western Massachusetts is $3.86 per gallon, while the most expensive is at $4.49. Compared to nearby areas, Connecticut is $4.30 a gallon and Worcester is $4.26 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has decreased 9 cents per gallon last week, averaging $4.23 per gallon. The national average is up 71.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at $1.37 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“GasBuddy, last week, predicted that a top was in for the national average price of gasoline, and indeed, for the first time in 12 weeks, the national average price of gasoline has declined. While the decline is still subject to changes in global supply and demand, Covid and Russia’s war on Ukraine, we are poised to see additional downdrafts at the pump this week in most areas,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, gasoline demand has shown absolutely no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices, even as California nears an average of $6 per gallon, with spring break travel well underway. If the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it’s not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline.”

Historical gasoline prices in Massachusetts and the national average going back ten years:

March 21, 2021: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

March 21, 2020: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.09/g)

March 21, 2019: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

March 21, 2018: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

March 21, 2017: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

March 21, 2016: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $1.98/g)

March 21, 2015: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

March 21, 2014: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

March 21, 2013: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

March 21, 2012: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.87/g)

Local pump prices for your area available from GasBuddy are displayed below. As of Friday morning, the top five lowest prices are the following:

$3.86 – Citgo on Franklin St in Westfield

$3.95 – Sunoco on Meadow St in Westfield

$3.95 – Gulf on Meadow St in Chicopee

$3.97 – Atlantis on N Elm St in Westfield

$3.97 – Highland Farms on State St in Springfield

NOTE: Using this map on a mobile device, rotate horizontally for optimal view.