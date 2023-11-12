CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving is fast approaching, which means it’s almost time for Thanksgiving dinner, but what if you do not want to cook over a hot stove for hours?

Making your own turkey dinner is absolutely worth it, but hosting is never an easy task and can often end up making the holiday feel more exhausting than enjoyable. There are ways to avoid this, however, as many restaurants are open on Thanksgiving or offer pre-order meals.

Country Living and Good Housekeeping have put together lists of places where you can pre-order your Thanksgiving meals and restaurants that will be open:

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel restaurants will be open for dine-in service on Thanksgiving Day, but if you’d rather stay home for dinner, they offer complete Heat n’ Serve options. At $14.99 per person, the Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Feast includes protein, sides, bread, and dessert for 8-10. It serves 4-6 and includes favorites like oven-roasted turkey breast with gravy, sweet potato casserole, cornbread dressing, cranberry relish, choice of side, and sweet yeast rolls. You can pre-order now and pick it up at your local store.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is a great place to load up the family to hit the buffet on Thanksgiving, but they also offer Holiday Feast To Go Meals. They are available for pre-order and serve 6-8 people. The meals include traditional Roasted Turkey, Holiday Glazed Ham, or Holiday Beef Roast plus Mashed Potatoes and gravy, Stuffing, your choice of additional side, Cranberry sauce, our famous Yeast Rolls with Honey Butter, and a whole Pie, according to their website. Orders must be placed 72 hours in advance.

Denny’s

Pick up a turkey and dressing dinner pack from Denny’s. The meal includes carved turkey breast, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, bread, and a choice of broccoli or corn. Order online at least 24 hours in advance.

Whole Foods

You can pick up all of the ingredients for a from-scratch meal from Whole Foods, or you can order the complete ready-to-heat feast. They have multiple different options, including a roast turkey dinner for 8 (turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry-orange sauce), a smaller meal for 4, a feast for 12, and even a vegan meal.

Popeyes

The Louisiana-based fried chicken restaurant offers Cajun-flavored turkeys for Thanksgiving. Find the restaurant nearest to you and call ahead to place your order. Prices start at $39.99 for a 13-16 pound turkey. Grab some green beans, mashed potatoes, and biscuits to go with it, and you’ll be eating in no time for Thanksgiving. The restaurant also offers turkeys shipped straight to your door for $94.99.

Boston Market

You can get your favorite items a la carte at Boston Market, or you can order a complete, ready-to-heat Thanksgiving meal for 6 or 12 people. The roasted turkey breast meal for 6 includes a roasted turkey breast, spinach-artichoke dip, stuffing, cranberry-walnut relish, mashed potatoes, gravy, rolls, and apple or pumpkin pie.

Costco

Order Costco‘s turkey dinner meal kit, which is complete with a pre-seasoned turkey breast that comes in a cooking bag. It also comes with crème fresh mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, gravy, and cranberry, apple, or orange relish.

Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s Holiday Ham Box serves 8 to 10 and includes a delectable menu of baked ham with brown sugar-honey glaze, a three-cheese cavatelli pasta bake, roasted brussels sprouts, arugula and orange salad, smoky delicata squash, and chocolate mousse pie. Their Classic Thanksgiving Box features favorites like savory butter-roasted turkey breast and brown butter and white cheddar mashed potatoes. Plant-based eaters will appreciate their Vegetarian Holiday Box offering, which felt hearty and left people full despite being meat-free.