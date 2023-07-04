CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state stocks local lakes, ponds, and rivers every year with different types of trout, but where is the best place to find a record size trout in Massachusetts?

The current record for the largest trout caught and released in Massachusetts is a 34-inch lake trout caught in the Wachusett Reservoir by David DeSimone in 2020. In fact, DeSimone holds the catch and release records for all types of trout in Massachusetts!

Here are the current records for the largest trout caught in Massachusetts:

Catch and Keep Record

Brook Trout – 10 lbs, 23 inches caught in Ashfield Lake in 2008 by Peter Harand

Brown Trout – 19 lbs and 10 oz, 31 inches caught in Wachusett Reservoir in 1966 by Dana Deblois

Lake Trout – 25 lbs and 7 oz, 33 inches caught in Quabbin Reservoir in 2016 by William Roy

Rainbow Trout – 13 lbs and 13 oz, 28 inches caught in Wachusett Reservoir in 1999 by Jeffrey Greco

Tiger Trout – 9 lbs and 7 oz, 26 inches caught in Peter’s Pond in Sandwich in 2004 by Michael Shelton

Catch and Release Record

Brook Trout – 20.75 inches, caught in the Swift River in Belchertown in 2021 by David DeSimone

Brown Trout – 32 inches, caught in Littleville Reservoir in Huntington in 2020 by David DeSimone

Lake Trout – 34 inches, caught in Wachusett Reservoir in 2020 by David DeSimone

Rainbow Trout – 27.25 inches, caught in the Swift River in Belchertown in 2021 by David DeSimone

Tiger Trout – 25.50 inches, caught in Ashfield Pond in 2021 by David DeSimone

So where is the best place for you to go to catch a record-size trout? While local fishers have their own secret spots across the state, MassWildlife has a list of locations you can try based on MassWildlife’s Freshwater Sportfishing Awards Program.

Brook Trout

Wright Pond in Ashby

Ashfield Pond in Ashfield

Hamblin Pond in Barnstable

Swift River in Belchertown

Cliff Pond in Brewster

Flax Pond in Brewster

Higgins Pond in Brewster

Little Cliff Pond in Brewster

Sheep Pond in Brewster

Quacumquasit Pond in Brookfield

Waldon Pond in Concord

Blackmans Pond in East Longmeadow

Nashawannuck Pond in Easthampton

Asnacomet (Comet) Pond in Hubbardston

Baker Pond in Orleans

Otis Reservoir in Otis

Forest Lake in Palmer

Onota Lake in Pittsfield

Little Pond (Morton Pond) in Plymouth

Long Pond in Plymouth

Hoxie Pond in Sandwich

Peters Pond in Sandwich

Loon Pond in Springfield

Lake Cochituate in Wayland

Brown Trout

Swift River in Belchertown

Sheep Pond in Brewster

Walden Pond in Concord

White Pond in Concord

Onota Lake in Pittsfield

Congamond Lakes in Southwick

Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge

Webster Lake in Webster

Westfield River in Westfield

Wachusett Reservoir

Lake Trout

Quabbin Reservoir

Wachusett Reservoir

Rainbow Trout

Ashfield Pond in Ashfield

Hamblin Pond in Barnstable

Swift River in Belchertown

Cliff Pond in Brewster

Quacumquasit Pond in Brookfield

Walden Pond in Concord

Wallum Lake in Douglas

Nashawannuck Pond in Easthampton

Ashumet Pond in Falmouth

Asnacomet (Comet) Pond in Hubbardston

Laurel Lake in Lee

Sluice Pond in Lynn

Hoosic River in North Adams

Onota Lake in Pittsfield

Little Pond (Morton Pond) in Plymouth

Long Pond in Plymouth

Peters Pond in Sandwich

Webster Lake in Webster

Wachusett Reservoir

Quabbin Reservoir

Westfield River

Tiger Trout

Ashfield Pond in Ashfield

Cliff Pond in Brewster

Flax Pond in Brewster

Higgins Pond in Brewster

Sheep Pond in Brewster

Quacumquasit Pond in Brookfield

White Pond in Concord

Nashawannuck Pond in Easthampton

Mares Pond in Falmouth

Knops Pond in Groton

Asnacomet (Comet) Pond in Hubbardston

Chapin (Haviland) Pond in Ludlow

Louisa Lake in Milford

Onota Lake in Pittsfield

Russell& Sawmill Ponds in Plymouth

Little Pond (Morton Pond) in Plymouth

Long Pond in Plymouth

Hoxie Pond in Sandwich

Peters Pond in Sandwich

Spectacle Pond in Sandwich

Big Alum Pond in Sturbridge

MassWildlife completed its spring trout stocking last week, filling local bodies of water with rainbow trout, brown trout, eastern brook trout, and tiger trout.