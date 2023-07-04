CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state stocks local lakes, ponds, and rivers every year with different types of trout, but where is the best place to find a record size trout in Massachusetts?
The current record for the largest trout caught and released in Massachusetts is a 34-inch lake trout caught in the Wachusett Reservoir by David DeSimone in 2020. In fact, DeSimone holds the catch and release records for all types of trout in Massachusetts!
Here are the current records for the largest trout caught in Massachusetts:
Catch and Keep Record
- Brook Trout – 10 lbs, 23 inches caught in Ashfield Lake in 2008 by Peter Harand
- Brown Trout – 19 lbs and 10 oz, 31 inches caught in Wachusett Reservoir in 1966 by Dana Deblois
- Lake Trout – 25 lbs and 7 oz, 33 inches caught in Quabbin Reservoir in 2016 by William Roy
- Rainbow Trout – 13 lbs and 13 oz, 28 inches caught in Wachusett Reservoir in 1999 by Jeffrey Greco
- Tiger Trout – 9 lbs and 7 oz, 26 inches caught in Peter’s Pond in Sandwich in 2004 by Michael Shelton
Catch and Release Record
- Brook Trout – 20.75 inches, caught in the Swift River in Belchertown in 2021 by David DeSimone
- Brown Trout – 32 inches, caught in Littleville Reservoir in Huntington in 2020 by David DeSimone
- Lake Trout – 34 inches, caught in Wachusett Reservoir in 2020 by David DeSimone
- Rainbow Trout – 27.25 inches, caught in the Swift River in Belchertown in 2021 by David DeSimone
- Tiger Trout – 25.50 inches, caught in Ashfield Pond in 2021 by David DeSimone
So where is the best place for you to go to catch a record-size trout? While local fishers have their own secret spots across the state, MassWildlife has a list of locations you can try based on MassWildlife’s Freshwater Sportfishing Awards Program.
Brook Trout
- Wright Pond in Ashby
- Ashfield Pond in Ashfield
- Hamblin Pond in Barnstable
- Swift River in Belchertown
- Cliff Pond in Brewster
- Flax Pond in Brewster
- Higgins Pond in Brewster
- Little Cliff Pond in Brewster
- Sheep Pond in Brewster
- Quacumquasit Pond in Brookfield
- Waldon Pond in Concord
- Blackmans Pond in East Longmeadow
- Nashawannuck Pond in Easthampton
- Asnacomet (Comet) Pond in Hubbardston
- Baker Pond in Orleans
- Otis Reservoir in Otis
- Forest Lake in Palmer
- Onota Lake in Pittsfield
- Little Pond (Morton Pond) in Plymouth
- Long Pond in Plymouth
- Hoxie Pond in Sandwich
- Peters Pond in Sandwich
- Loon Pond in Springfield
- Lake Cochituate in Wayland
Brown Trout
- Swift River in Belchertown
- Sheep Pond in Brewster
- Walden Pond in Concord
- White Pond in Concord
- Onota Lake in Pittsfield
- Congamond Lakes in Southwick
- Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge
- Webster Lake in Webster
- Westfield River in Westfield
- Wachusett Reservoir
Lake Trout
- Quabbin Reservoir
- Wachusett Reservoir
Rainbow Trout
- Ashfield Pond in Ashfield
- Hamblin Pond in Barnstable
- Swift River in Belchertown
- Cliff Pond in Brewster
- Quacumquasit Pond in Brookfield
- Walden Pond in Concord
- Wallum Lake in Douglas
- Nashawannuck Pond in Easthampton
- Ashumet Pond in Falmouth
- Asnacomet (Comet) Pond in Hubbardston
- Laurel Lake in Lee
- Sluice Pond in Lynn
- Hoosic River in North Adams
- Onota Lake in Pittsfield
- Little Pond (Morton Pond) in Plymouth
- Long Pond in Plymouth
- Peters Pond in Sandwich
- Webster Lake in Webster
- Wachusett Reservoir
- Quabbin Reservoir
- Westfield River
Tiger Trout
- Ashfield Pond in Ashfield
- Cliff Pond in Brewster
- Flax Pond in Brewster
- Higgins Pond in Brewster
- Sheep Pond in Brewster
- Quacumquasit Pond in Brookfield
- White Pond in Concord
- Nashawannuck Pond in Easthampton
- Mares Pond in Falmouth
- Knops Pond in Groton
- Asnacomet (Comet) Pond in Hubbardston
- Chapin (Haviland) Pond in Ludlow
- Louisa Lake in Milford
- Onota Lake in Pittsfield
- Russell& Sawmill Ponds in Plymouth
- Little Pond (Morton Pond) in Plymouth
- Long Pond in Plymouth
- Hoxie Pond in Sandwich
- Peters Pond in Sandwich
- Spectacle Pond in Sandwich
- Big Alum Pond in Sturbridge
MassWildlife completed its spring trout stocking last week, filling local bodies of water with rainbow trout, brown trout, eastern brook trout, and tiger trout.