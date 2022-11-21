CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Looking for a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday? 22News has compiled a list of several restaurants that are open but make sure to call ahead or make reservations first.

Munich Haus

The German restaurant is offering Thanksgiving brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a special menu featuring turkey and prime rib. To make reservations call 413-594-8788.

Cal’s Wood-Fired Grill & Wine Bar

Thanksgiving dinner will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. with reservations extremely limited. The Thanksgiving Prix Fixe menu offers five different entrees including turkey, salmon, pork, short ribs, or chicken. Additional options are available on the daily menu. Call 413-827-9353 for reservations or take-out.

Storrowton Tavern

The Carriage House will be offering a Thanksgiving buffet and Thanksgiving dinner entrees available including salads, sides, and turkey. Additional items include scrod, shrimp, scallops, pot roast, ham, and more. The holiday feast ends with sweet desserts.

The Crest Room

A Thanksgiving dinner will be served with mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce veggies, and rolls. For more information call 413-739-7700.

The Student Prince

Celebrate Thanksgiving at The Student Prince from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a buffet offering turkey, ham, and all the fixings. To make a reservation call 413-734-7475.

Cracker Barrel

Holiday offerings include turkey dinners for families small and semi-large, with traditional feasts (a main, sides, desserts) that serve up to 10 people. Single dinners are also available, homestyle turkey, chicken and dumplings, or a vegetable plate.

The Red Lion Inn

A Thanksgiving feast is available from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the main dining room & at Widow Bingham’s Tavern. The prix fixe menu includes an appetizer, entree and dessert.

The Log Cabin

The Log Cabin on Easthampton Road in Holyoke is offering a buffet on Thanksgiving beginning at 11 a.m. with the last seating at 4 p.m. Make your reservations online or call 413-535-5077.

Smithsonian Chowder House

Individual and family-size Thanksgiving meals are available to-go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-order online for homestyle turkey, sides, and dessert.

Champney’s Restaurant

Thanksgiving breastfast will be available from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Blue Heron Restaurant & Catering

A Thanksgiving menu is available for dine-in from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. A soup, salad, and a choice of four entrees are included with several sides. Desserts available are pumpkin pie, apple crisp, or chocolate mousse. Reservations can be made by calling 413-665-2102.

The buffet chain is offering to-go holiday dinners featuring turkey, ham, or fried chicken. Orders must be placed 72 hours prior to pick up, but “last-minute” orders may be accommodated at each individual restaurant’s discretion.

Popeyes is taking on turkey for Thanksgiving with the return of its precooked — but frozen — Cajun-style turkeys (sides and desserts not included). The take-home turkeys are only available at participating locations, and customers are encouraged to call or visit their local restaurants to inquire about availability.

If you know of a restaurant open on Thanksgiving, email us at reportit@wwlp.com to be added to the list.