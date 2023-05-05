CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s May 5th, which means that many people will be celebrating the Mexican holiday of Cinco De Mayo!
According to history.com the Cinco de Mayo holiday celebrates the Mexican army’s win during a battle with France back in 1862. The battle which took place in Puebla allowed Mexico to keep a part of its territory.
Cinco de Mayo also known as the Battle of Puebla Day is not Mexico’s independence day which is a popular misconception, that day is instead September 16.
But where can one go for the best Mexican food in western Massachusetts to celebrate Cinco de Mayo? Yelp has put together a list of the best Mexican restaurants in western Massachusetts.
- Masa Mexicano– 176 Pine Street, Northampton
- Posada Grill– 1105 Mohawk Trail, Shelburne Falls
- Mission Cantina– 485 West Street, Amherst
- Los Agaves Grill– 491 Main Street, Athol
- Moctezuma’s Mexican Restaurant– 684 Belmont Ave, Springfield
- Cielito Lindo– 24 French King Highway, Gill
- Mi Ranchito Tex Mex– 69 Franklin Street, Westfield
- J&J Brothers Tacos– 41A Russell Street, Hadley
- El Comalito– 460 West Street, Amherst
- El Forastero Mexican Restaurant & Cantina– 360 North Westfield Street, Agawam
- Mesa Verde– 10 Fiske Ave, Greenfield
- Torito Mexican Restaurant– 621 North Main Street, East Longmeadow