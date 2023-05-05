CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s May 5th, which means that many people will be celebrating the Mexican holiday of Cinco De Mayo!

According to history.com the Cinco de Mayo holiday celebrates the Mexican army’s win during a battle with France back in 1862. The battle which took place in Puebla allowed Mexico to keep a part of its territory.

Cinco de Mayo also known as the Battle of Puebla Day is not Mexico’s independence day which is a popular misconception, that day is instead September 16.

But where can one go for the best Mexican food in western Massachusetts to celebrate Cinco de Mayo? Yelp has put together a list of the best Mexican restaurants in western Massachusetts.