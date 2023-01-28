CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Portugal is a southern European country that borders Spain on the Atlantic Ocean. The food is influenced by Mediterranean cuisine such as seafood, from sardines to dried and salted cod (bacalhau in Portuguese).

Additional common dishes include piri-piri chicken, arroz de marisco (seafood stew), pastéis de nata (custard tart), caldo verde (a soup), octopus-based dishes, and more.

The popular review website, Yelp, identified restaurants in western Massachusetts that serve Portuguese dishes, then ranked those spots based on the number and quality of reviews.

• Open Door Cafe: 247 Cady St in Ludlow

• Red Fez Bar & Grill: 70 Exchange St in Chicopee

• Primavera Cafe Restaurant: 257 East St in Ludlow

• Solmar Restaurant: 132 Main St in Indian Orchard

• Tony & Penny’s Restaurant: 18 Canterbury St in Ludlow

• Mill’s Tavern & Grille: 14 Worcester St in Ludlow