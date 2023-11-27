CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that Thanksgiving is over, it is time to start thinking about decorating for Christmas.
Massachusetts has over 250 Christmas tree farms, according to Mass.gov, and many are open to the public for a great annual family experience. Many of the farms have wreaths, hot cocoa, hay rides, and more.
Yelp has put together a list of the top Christmas tree farms in western Massachusetts:
- Chestnut Mountain Christmas Tree Farm– 126 Mountain Road, Hatfield
- Emerson Family Christmas Tree Farm– 878 Bernardston Road, Greenfield
- Paul Bunyan’s Farm & Nursery– 500 Fuller Road, Chicopee
- Silver Bell Farm– 305 Silver Street, Monson
- Ioka Valley Farm– 3475 Route 43, Hancock
- Coward Farms– 150 College Hwy, Southwick
- Kenburn Orchards– 1394 Mohawk Trail, Shelburne
- Squire Farm– 583 Somers Road, East Longmeadow
- Ket Tree Farm– 116 Stebbins Road, Monson
- Hickory Hill Farm– 325 Montgomery Road, Westfield
