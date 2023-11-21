SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For those in need of a Thanksgiving dinner, 22News is working for you with locations in western Massachusetts.

The Open Pantry is serving meals in Springfield. On Thursday, doors open at 11 a.m. at the High School of Commerce located at 415 State Street in Springfield. They will begin serving free meals at 12 p.m. There are no eligibility requirements, the dinner is open to anyone.

Edwards Church located at 297 Main Street in Northampton is offering free Thanksgiving meals for dine-in or pick-up on Thursday. Doors are open from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Kate’s Kitchen located at 51 Hamilton Street in Holyoke is open for free dine-in meals from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.