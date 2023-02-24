CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lent started on Wednesday and lasts 43 days through April 6th. During this time, Christians abstain from eating meat on Fridays which leads many to look for fish instead.

According to Yelp, these are the top 10 best fish restaurants in western Massachusetts:

Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts restaurants that serve fish on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.