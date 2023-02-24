CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lent started on Wednesday and lasts 43 days through April 6th. During this time, Christians abstain from eating meat on Fridays which leads many to look for fish instead.
According to Yelp, these are the top 10 best fish restaurants in western Massachusetts:
- Northshore Seafood: 166 King St in Northampton
- Pete’s Seafood Restaurant: 54 School St in Greenfield
- Salmon Run Fish House: 78 Main St in Lee
- Smithsonian Chowder House: 1 W St in West Hatfield
- Williamsburg Snack Bar: 109 Main St in Haydenville
- Paul & Elizabeth’s: 150 Main St in Northampton
- Wilbraham Seafoods: 2341 Boston Rd in Wilbraham
- Schermerhorn’s Seafood: 224 Westfield Rd in Holyoke
- Hearty Eats: 24 Bridge St in Shelburne Falls (reopening March 1)
- Crispy’s Wings-N-Fish: 17 Rutland St in Springfield
Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts restaurants that serve fish on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.