Which ice melts are pet-friendly?

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – With the latest winter storm heading to western Massachusetts on Monday, roads, sidewalks, and driveways will be slippery.

22News went to Rocky’s Ace Hardware in East Longmeadow Sunday where many residents were stocking up on supplies like shovels and ice melt.

The assistant manager has been giving tips to his customers on on which ice melt will do the job without posing a danger to your pets.

“If you have an icy surface on asphalt or concretes, you don’t want to use rock salt,” David Dionne said. “The other thing too, if you have pets some of them can burn their paws, so if you have pets you use the pet-friendly ice melt.”

Another tip Dionne suggests, make sure you clear away all the snow from your sidewalk and driveway before putting down the ice melt.