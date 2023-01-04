CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are numerous different meal delivery services, but how do you know which one is the best for you?

The different pricing, ingredients, and preparation requirements vary greatly between services, according to a news release from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). If the appeal of a meal delivery service is to learn recipes and experiment with ingredients, you might choose one subscription. If your main goal is speed and for the food to be simple, another subscription might be a better fit.

Some of the different meal delivery services are:

HelloFresh

Home Chef

Purple Carrot

Blue Apron

Freshly

Green Chef

Factor

Nutrisystem

And more

How do you pick a meal delivery service that is right for you? The BBB provides the following tips on how to select an ideal meal delivery service:

Research the delivery service. Ask friends and family, and read reviews to learn about past customers’ experiences.

Set a budget and check the fine print. Pricing can vary from one company to the next. Make certain that the service aligns with your budget. In addition, not all meal delivery services include shipping fees in their pricing and read the fine print.

Know your skill level. Before committing to a plan, research what kind of cooking techniques you’ll need to know. If a company’s recipes require searing, roasting, and braising, do you know how? If not, make sure you have the time to learn new techniques.

Consider ingredient quality. Not all companies offer organic, non-GMO, or free-range meal ingredients. If these are must-haves for your family, make sure the company offers them.

Determine how much prep work you want. Some companies do more chopping and sauce-making than others. This seemingly small difference can make a big difference in how long each meal takes to make.

Contact customer service. If there ever is a problem – a missing recipe card or ingredient, for example – you want to know you can count on customer service. Make sure there are clear, easy ways to contact the company, even late in the evening. Read the company’s reviews and keep an eye out for any indication that customer service is lacking.

Check the cancellation policy. Before making a decision to subscribe to meal delivery, understand the cancellation policy. Each company is different and some may have very strict policies.