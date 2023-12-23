CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While you are doing your last-minute holiday shopping on Saturday, head to your local hardware store for some smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Christmas Evena and Christmas Day are some of the top days for home fires, so it is very important to have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms for your holiday celebrations, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

These alarms are crucial home safety tools and should be installed on every level of your house and should be tested every month. It is important to put in fresh alkaline batteries if your alarms use them, and replace the alarms if they’re more than 10 years old. Replace carbon monoxide alarms after five to seven years, depending on the specific model.

It is important to get alarms from a well-known national brand that is listed by an independent laboratory like Underwriters Laboratories (UL) or Intertek (ETL). When putting a new smoke alarm in, get a replacement with a sealed, long-life battery and a hush feature.

Working CO alarms are the only way to detect this invisible killer since we can not see, smell, or taste carbon monoxide. Check and test your CO alarms at the same time that you test and check your smoke alarms.

So, it is worth stopping and making sure that your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are up to date before the holidays. If they are not, stop at your local store and grab some new alarms.