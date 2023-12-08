WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield animal sanctuary is kicking off the holiday season with its annual Christmas celebration.

The ‘Whip City Animal Sanctuary’ hosted their third annual cookies and cocoa with Santa Friday night. Dozens showed up to see the animals, hear some carols from the Westfield high school band, and see Santa. All animal lovers were invited to the sanctuary for free. Children also got to take home coloring books, toys, and some candy canes.

“It’s really nice, I mean it’s quite the turnout. I’m sure there going to be getting a lot of donations and I think it is really good for the community altogether,” expressed Justin Walker of Southwick.

All food donations collected Friday night, go to help Westfield Food Pantry feed families this holiday season.

