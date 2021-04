WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Whip City Fiber will be expanding its internet services in the city of Westfield.

Nine more neighborhoods in the city will soon have access to the fiber service, including the upper Montgomery Road area, the Meadow Street area among others.

Installation is planned to begin in the summer. Some parts of Westfield will be ready by the fall.

A representative with Whip City Fiber said they plan to serve the entire city by 2025.