SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new state program is ready to help you reach your education goals, setting up free community college for eligible students.

There are 18 days away from the official start of fall classes at Holyoke Community College (HCC) and this year promises to be the most affordable and accessible academic year in the state’s history with MassReconnect fully funded and ready to go.

To qualify, you must be 25 or older on the first day of classes for the fall semester, at HCC that’s September 4. You must have been a permanent legal resident of the Commonwealth for at least one year by that date and have not previously received an associate, bachelor’s degree, or equivalent.

During your time you must stay enrolled in at least six credits per semester, maintain satisfactory academic progress and you have a maximum of four years to finish up.

To enroll in the program, start with your 23-24 FAFSA and meet with an advisor at your college of choice. The program covers tuition and fees and students will receive an allowance for books and supplies and will cover anything covered in the Expected Family Contribution line of your FAFSA application making sure it’s free for you and your family.