Why did Christmas storm bring so much rain and wind?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It wasn’t your typical Christmas Day storm.

A time of year that typically brings us feet of snow, instead brought warm temperatures, heavy rain, gusty winds, and a complete melting of the snowpack.

A very strong low pressure system is the cause for the heavy rain and gusty winds. When the air pressure is low, the atmosphere tries to get back to equilibrium. As a result, air rushes into the center of the low to try and fill it in, so wind speeds pick up.

We also had a rush of warm air, that if cold enough, would’ve meant two feet of snow rather than 2 to 4 inches of rain. And with that rain, and melting snow, we had numerous river flood warnings in effect Christmas Day.

Wind damage was reported in Belchertown, Northampton and Greenfield. Monson had thousands of residents without power at one point. Winds gusted over 30 miles per hour.

And this year, it looks like we could be repeating this all over again for New Year’s Eve and Day.