CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After what seemed like months of cooler temperatures, western Massachusetts has finally broken into summer weather.

Many of us woke up to some dense fog Saturday morning and with the moist and humid air from the day, there may be more fog overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Some of the key factors into fog are moist air, which we have seen with the rain we have received over the past few days, along with cooler temperatures like we have been seeing overnight, with lows in the 40s.

Another key ingredient is calm or very light winds which we saw Saturday morning and we are expecting winds to stay light out of the southeast overnight Saturday.

Put all of these ingredients together and you can form fog that will reduce visibility.

Please be cautious while on the roads and give you and the car in front of you some extra time as well.