CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas Day is here, which means Christians worldwide are celebrating the birth of Christ.

Billions of people Sunday morning are observing Christmas by gift-giving and gathering with family and friends, but the holiday holds an important religious context in the Christian faith.

Christmas is an annual sacred Christian holiday on December 25th that commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, the spiritual leader and founder of Christianity. Family and friends come together and exchange gifts, reflect on the birth of their savior, and attend church services.

Catholics often gather for mass on either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, and many other Christians hold religious services on both days as well. The ‘Christ-Mass’ service was the only one that was allowed to take place after sunset (and before sunrise the next day), so people had it at midnight. So now we get the name Christ-Mass, shortened to Christmas.