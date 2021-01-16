Why some areas of western Massachusetts saw more significant snowfall

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was one of those days in western Massachusetts where a relatively tiny distance made the difference between significant snowfall amounts or just rain.

Why was there such a difference?

Temperatures across the area varied from the low 30s to the west, to the mid to upper 30s in the valley. That’s because higher elevation areas are generally colder, and just a few degrees of a difference in temperature can mean heavy rain for some, and heavy snow for others.

Snowfall totals from Saturday’s winter storm

Areas in the valley received between an inch and an inch and a half of rainfall which is a lot for just one day. However the western hills saw up to a foot of snowfall.

Colrain looked like a winter wonderland Saturday morning.

