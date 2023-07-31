CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA), not all eligible Summer P-EBT payments were processed.

The P-EBT is a federal child nutrition program that was developed during the pandemic to increase food security for students. Eligible families received free or reduced-price school meals through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch Program.

K-12 students were eligible for the Summer P-EBT program if they received benefits during the school year or are enrolled in SNAP, TANF, eligible categories of Medicaid, or if the school they attended participates in a specific program for high-need areas.

DTA issued more than $51 million to approximately 430,000 eligible kids on July 25th. Families that qualified were issued $120 per student for the Summer P-EBT payment. However, some payments were not processed to eligible families.

Health and Human Services spokesperson Cecille Avila told 22News that a number of school districts did not share the file containing their eligible students, and therefore students in those districts were not included in the July 25th issuance.

Avila said that the process requires collaboration between school districts, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), and the DTA. In order for DTA to issue the payments, school districts have to file the number of eligible students with DESE.

The DTA estimated 475,000 school-age children and their families were eligible. The department will issue the Summer P-EBT payments on September 25th for any late files received by September 10th.

The 2022-2023 school year is the last to benefit from the program.

Free summer meals for families in need

Free lunches are available for kids up to age 18. No registration or ID is required however, meals must be eaten onsite. The grab-and-go program for pick-up was not approved for this year. There are nearly 1,500 sites across Massachusetts that offer free meals. Visit ProjectBread.org to find a site near you.