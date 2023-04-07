CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent photos and video of the full pink moon that peaked around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The full moon was captured on camera by Angela Hodgkins. The pink moon also often comes around the time Easter is celebrated, earning its alternative name the Paschal Full Moon. Easter is traditionally celebrated on the first Sunday following the April full moon, therefore, Easter will take place this Sunday, April 9.

According to the Old Famers Almanac, its name has nothing to do with the moon’s appearance. Rather, the name stems from the fact that pink flower blooms begin to reappear around this time of year, specifically Phlox subulata, which goes by the alternate name of “moss pink.”

Holidaymakers view Moss Phlox flowers in full bloom at Hitsujiyama Park in Chichibu, suburban Tokyo on May 5, 2010. (KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

This month’s full moon goes by many names, according to NASA. Other names for the moon include nods to its springtime rise: the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon. It also has names with religious roots, such as the Pesach or Passover Moon, because Passover begins at sundown the day before.