CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – When planning a vacation, you may wonder if it’s worthwhile to buy travel insurance.

During the pandemic, we started to see more people purchase things like travel insurance so their trips would have some added protection, and it still continues to be a popular way to protect your trip.

Taking a trip comes with certain risks because unexpected circumstances like illness, flight delays, or even natural disasters could cut a trip short, but there are ways to minimize those unforeseen costs.

Travel insurance is designed to protect against risks and financial losses that could happen while traveling. The risks range from missed airline connections and delayed luggage, all the way to more serious issues like illness.

There are different types of insurance policies you can purchase before going on a trip, it all depends on the person. If you have a preexisting health condition, you can look for insurance coverage that provides a preexisting condition waiver.

Travel insurance can help cover certain expenses like lost or stolen luggage. The Department of Transportation requires airlines to compensate fliers up to $3,300 for lost baggage.