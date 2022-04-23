WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A run in Wilbraham on Saturday morning began at 9 a.m. at the Wilbraham United Church on 500 Main Street and ends Sunday at 9 a.m.

This was a 24-hour continuous run to raise funds and awareness for suicide prevention and mental health awareness.

Bill Wells, the founder of the run, is famous for his efforts of raising funds to establish resources for people in abusive relationships, bereavement counseling, and even cancer research.

There will be a sheet at the event for sign-ups in memory of someone.

This inspiring long-distance runner says, “People who suffer from mental health illnesses often face discrimination, and the subject is still taboo for some people, even within families. All of that needs to change.”

There is availability for donations and further information. Bill Wells can be contacted at (413) 427-2811.

Wells spoke about his experience with depression. “I was diagnosed with depression in my 30s. I hit rock bottom. It was a massive decision for me to even put on my shoes. It was like walking around with a backpack of bricks,” Wells explained. “I could do what I had to do but the bricks were a constant weight and it wasn’t until I sought counseling in my 30s that I can honestly say I started to feel better.”

Mental Health Association Vice President Kim Lee also put on her running shoes to make a statement she hopes resonates with the public. Kim said, “This is a wonderful way to launch ahead the month of may. The opportunity to recognize the importance of mental health and and encouraging people to talk about mental health.”