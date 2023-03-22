WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A local Boy Scout created blessing boxes that are filled with food and products for those in need.

Take What You Need.

Give What You Can.

Above All, Be Blessed. Blessing Box

Boy Scout Luke Whalen-Sylver, from Troop 359 in Wilbraham, created two blessing boxes as part of his Eagle Scout project, according to a news release sent to 22News from Shannon Whalen Gifford. Shannon told 22News that the blessing boxes are located outside two churches in Wilbraham that are filled with items such as non-perishable food and hygiene products.

The blessing boxes provide 24/7 access to those in need of things such as cereal, canned soup/pasta, and granola bars, as well as hygiene items including shampoo, soap, toothbrushes/toothpaste, and toilet paper.

The blessing boxes are located at Wilbraham United Church located at 500 Main Street and Christ the King-Epiphany Church at 758 Main Street.

If you would like to donate, items can be filled directly into the blessing boxes.