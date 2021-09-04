Wilbraham family celebrates 100th reunion

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) — For 100 years, members of the Warner family have come together from all over America to gather for their annual family reunion.

On Saturday, more than 125 Warner family members gathered for their 100th family reunion in Wilbraham where the tradition began a century ago. They are descendants of a successful Wilbraham businessman who had devoted himself to keeping the Warner’s together for future generations.

Of the 100 Warner family reunions, 95-year-old Charlotte Warner Dennis has attended at least 90 of them. She has never lost her enthusiasm for the meaning of family togetherness.

“It’s wonderful, it’s been a wonderful time. We haven’t had as big a crowd as we have here today, wonderful they’ve come from everywhere,” Charlotte said.

Charlotte may have been the oldest member of the family attending the annual celebration, but a three-month-old was the youngest to attend the celebration. Warner family members came as far as Alabama and North Carolina to share this longtime family tradition.