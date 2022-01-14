Wilbraham Middle School lockdown lifted

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Classes have resumed after the Wilbraham Middle School was locked down due to a report of a threat Friday morning.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, at around 9:50 a.m. police received a report of a threat at the Wilbraham Middle School. The school was immediately placed in lockdown.

Members of the police and fire department’s searched the building and ground of the school. There are no reported injuries and classes have resumed.

The investigation is being conducted by the School Resource Officer and Detective Casella.