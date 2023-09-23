HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is the first official day to the fall season! If you are interested in getting outdoors and enjoying the colors and wildlife, MassAudubon has a list of wildlife sanctuaries in western Massachusetts to check out!

The trails at these wildlife sanctuaries are open daily from dusk to dawn and do not allow dog walking or horseback riding.

Laughing Brook Wildlife Sanctuary – Hampden, MA

4 miles of trails

Located on Main Street (Directions)

Richardson Brook Wildlife Sanctuary – Tolland, MA

2.5 miles of trails

Located on Route 57 (Directions)

Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary – Easthampton/Northampton, MA

4 miles of trails

850-feet of universally accessible trail

Nature Center open at specific times

Located at 127 Combs Road, Easthampton, MA

Lynes Woods Wildlife Sanctuary – Westhampton, MA

1 mile of trails

Located on Edwards Road (Directions)

Graves Farm Wildlife Sanctuary – Williamsburg, MA

1.5 miles of trail

Located on Adams Road (Directions)

Road’s End Wildlife Sanctuary – Worthington, MA

1 miles of trail

Located on Corbett Road (Directions)

Conway Hills Wildlife Sanctuary – Conway, MA

0.75 miles of trail

Located on Route 116 (Directions)

High Ledges Wildlife Sanctuary – Shelburne, MA

5 miles of trails

Located on Patten Road (Directions)

Poor Farm Hill Wildlife Sanctuary – New Salem, MA

1 mile of trails

Located off West Main Street (Directions)

West Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary – Plainfield, MA

1.3 miles of trails

Located on Prospect Street (Directions)

Old Baldy Wildlife Sanctuary – Otis, MA

0.2 miles of trail

Located on Norton Road (Directions)

Lime Kiln Farm Wildlife Sanctuary – Sheffield, MA

2 miles of trails

Located on Silver Street (Directions)

Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary – Lenox & Richmond, MA

7 miles of trails

0.3 miles of universally accessible trail

Located at 472 West Mountain Road, Lenox, MA

Canoe Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary – Pittsfield, MA

3 miles of trails

0.3 miles of universally accessible trail

Located on Holmes Road (Directions)