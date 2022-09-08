CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee City Council will make a final decision on a controversial truck stop proposal Thursday night.

Last month, the council’s licensing committee voted against approving permits for the proposed “Pilot Travel” project on Burnett Road. It would feature 16 gas pumps and seven stations for refueling trucks alongside Wendy’s, a convenience store, and showers for travelers.

Residents have been protesting the plan for months saying they don’t want any more trucks on the already busy road. Thursday night, the full City Council will vote on the proposal.