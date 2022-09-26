HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Will Bike 4 Food charity bike ride held on Sunday raised $213,853 to support The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

According to the Food Bank, more than 350 cyclists participated in the 12th annual event to raise awareness of food insecurity and hunger in the regions. It was held for the second year in a row at the Lions Club Pavilion in Hatfield and presented by Stop & Shop.

“It is inspiring to see so many people come together to raise funds and awareness for such an important cause. Especially, as The Food Bank commemorates its 40th anniversary of serving Western Massachusetts. We are grateful for the support.” Jillian Morgan, Director of Philanthropy at The Food Bank.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts distributes food to more than 170 partner agencies including food pantries, emergency meal sites, and shelters. Will Bike 4 Food has raised over $1.3 million, providing tmore than 5.2 million meals to neighbors in need since 2011.

Cyclists from the ‘Helping Hand’ team formed by Scalora Consulting Group get ready for their ride as a part of the 12th annual Will Bike 4 Food cycling event to benefit The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. Photo credit: The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

Cyclists depart from the Lion’s Club Pavilion, Hatfield on the 25-mile route during the 12th annual Will Bike 4 Food cycling event to benefit The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. Photo credit: The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

Donations will be open through October 15th and can be made by visiting www.willbike4food.org to help reach their 2022 goal of $250,000, enough for 1 million meals. This year’s event was emceed by 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Lapis.