CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people recently participated in a recent cycling fundraiser for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and raised $207,000.

Despite the rain last Sunday, the 13th annual Will Bike 4 Food event took place with cyclists of all ages and abilities participating. There were several course options for riders to choose from, with 10, 25, 50, or 100-mile rides.

According to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, there are more than 76,000 food-insecure individuals in the area. This includes children, which is 9 percent of the population.

The fund drive campaign is set to end on October 15 with a goal of $250,000. Find out how you can donate by going to the Food Bank’s website.