CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As everyone is going there last minute shopping, people are also waiting for their last-minute online orders to come in before Christmas, but will they?

According to USPS, since Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday, a day when branches are typically closed, the post office will be closed on Christmas Eve and there will not be mail delivery.

Local post offices will be closed, mail in the blue collection boxes will not be picked up, and regular mail will not be delivered. Priority Mail Express mail, however, will be delivered.

UPS will not offer pickup or delivery services on either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, but some UPS Store locations may have modified business hours on Christmas Eve. UPS Express Critical is available every day of the year.

Most of FedEx’s services will be unavailable on Christmas Eve, and FedEx Office locations will also have modified hours. All FedEx delivery services will be unavailable and FedEx Office locations will be closed on Christmas Day. FedEx Custom Critical will be available on Christmas Day.

Amazon will be shipping through Christmas Eve, placing a note next to the relevant items that are still able to arrive by then with an “Arrives before Christmas” label.