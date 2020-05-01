1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,716 deaths, 64,311 COVID-19 cases total Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Statewide face coverings in effect May 6 Man charged with murder of taxi driver in Springfield

Will our cool and wet weather pattern continue through May?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There were some nice days during April but overall it was cooler and wetter than normal.

“It’s been somewhat up and down you know. We’ve had some really good days and then the next day we end up falling into some almost winter like conditions,” said Sara Harpin of Springfield.

In fact, on April 18th, two inches of snow fell in the Springfield area. It was also a very wet month, we ended up picking up more than 5 inches of rain.

Milder weather did move in for the first day of May with temperature getting up into the lower 60s.

Our average high temperature for the beginning of May is 67 degrees and our average low temperature is 42.

Some people are hoping that we get some nicer weather this month.

“A little bit less rain, a little bit warmer. A lot of stuff is blooming already like I said I like being outside so and I think a lot more people dealing with the conditions need to be outside,” said Joseph Pluciennik of Springfield.

But unfortunately that may not be in our future. According to the May Outlook that was just released by NOAA, they’re calling for wetter than average conditions and cooler than average conditions for us here in the Northeast.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today