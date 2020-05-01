Will our cool and wet weather pattern continue through May?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There were some nice days during April but overall it was cooler and wetter than normal.

“It’s been somewhat up and down you know. We’ve had some really good days and then the next day we end up falling into some almost winter like conditions,” said Sara Harpin of Springfield.

In fact, on April 18th, two inches of snow fell in the Springfield area. It was also a very wet month, we ended up picking up more than 5 inches of rain.

Milder weather did move in for the first day of May with temperature getting up into the lower 60s.

Our average high temperature for the beginning of May is 67 degrees and our average low temperature is 42.

Some people are hoping that we get some nicer weather this month.

“A little bit less rain, a little bit warmer. A lot of stuff is blooming already like I said I like being outside so and I think a lot more people dealing with the conditions need to be outside,” said Joseph Pluciennik of Springfield.

But unfortunately that may not be in our future. According to the May Outlook that was just released by NOAA, they’re calling for wetter than average conditions and cooler than average conditions for us here in the Northeast.