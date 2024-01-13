CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 15th honors the American clergyman, activist, and Civil Rights Movement leader. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. The federal holiday honoring the civil rights leader was established in 1983 and was first observed nationwide in 1986.

Since it is a federal holiday, the U.S. Postal Service will be closed. USPS said that there will be no regular mail service, although there will be carriers out delivering guaranteed overnight packages.

For UPS, this is one of the holidays where the company is closed, though UPS Express Critical service will still be available.

All normal FedEx services will be available, except for FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy, which will have modified services.