This adorable Valentine is named Kylo and he’s at the Northeast Animal Shelter (Courtesy: MSPCA-Angell)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re still looking for love on Valentine’s Day, there are several homeless dogs, cats, and even goats that are looking for a forever home.

The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) sent 22News a news release highlighting the following animals ready for adoption:

(Courtesy: MSPCA-Angell)

Mallory is a six-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix who has been in the Boston Adoption Center for more than a month. She arrived at NEAS on December 22, 2022, as part of a transport from South Carolina, and she moved to Boston five days later. Shelter staff say Mallory loves everyone she meets and never fails to put a smile on their faces. Mallory’s ideal home would be one without any other dogs, as she’s been a bit uncomfortable meeting new dogs in the shelter. She may be able to live with a cat or children with a good management system.

(Courtesy: MSPCA-Angell)

Indy is a 12-year-old cat in the Cape Cod Adoption Center looking for the perfect home to grow old in. Staff say she has been in the shelter since mid-October of last year, when her previous owner surrendered her because of her medical needs. She is hyperthyroid, which is a condition easily managed with daily medication. Indy is known as laid back and sweet. Those in the Adoption Center say she loves to watch birds outside the windows, and may be able to live with another mellow cat.

(Courtesy: MSPCA-Angell)

Hambone is a two-year-old goat who’s been at Nevins Farm for more than half his life. He was seized from a property in Dighton in January 2021, along with nearly 100 other goats, many of whom are also looking for homes. Nevins staff say Hambone and others in his herd are impossible not to love, thanks to their hilarious antics. Profiles of other goats available for adoption may be found here.

(Courtesy: MSPCA-Angell)

Larry is a two-year-old Dove who’s been in the Boston Adoption Center since January 8th, after arriving as part of a surrender of more than a dozen birds to Nevins Farm, where many of the doves still are. Shelter staff say that Larry and his comrades are, like most Doves, good natured and mellow. They are quiet and generally low maintenance as pets. Other birds available for adoption in Boston and other shelters may be found here.

(Courtesy: MSPCA-Angell)

Casper is a three-year-old domestic shorthair mix cat who has been at NEAS since January 11. He was transported to Massachusetts from a hoarding situation in Florida in which he was living in crowded and unsanitary conditions. Staff say that Casper is a spirit cat, meaning that he is shy with people and may be rarely seen in his new home, although it is possible that he may warm up to his new roommates eventually. Casper is one of many spirit cats available for adoption at both NEAS and MSPCA shelters.

(Courtesy: MSPCA-Angell)

Ursula is a one-year-old Californian rabbit at Nevins Farm. She has been there since September, when she arrived as part of a group of animals surrendered in a Law Enforcement case. Staff describe her as a large bunny with a sassy attitude who is active and clever. But, she is a little more complicated than some rabbits, as she has shown cage aggression in the past. Staff are looking for adopters with rabbit experience who are able to let her roam free or give her a large pen to exercise in.

(Courtesy: MSPCA-Angell)

Myles is a one-year-old guinea pig who has been at the Cape Cod Adoption Center for nearly four months, after he was abandoned at a local animal control office. Staff say Myles, like most guinea pigs, is social, meaning he would do best if adopted with a companion guinea pig of the same gender. Myles is also quite noisy, but staff say his squeaks are lovely, as long as his housemates know to expect them.

(Courtesy: MSPCA-Angell)