WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – Williamsburg residents are voting in contested races for Town Moderator and Town Selectman on Monday.

Karin McGowan and Kayla Solomon are running for Moderator, while incumbent David Mathers is being challenged by Patrick Sumner in the race for Selectman.

22News spoke with a woman from Williamsburg about why she thinks it’s everyone’s civic duty to vote.

“I think it’s important to get involved in things like your local school committee election, y’know? Voting for the people that are running for school committees, I’m a former teacher so I think that’s important. I also think it’s important to show up and help choose the selectmen who are gonna help run a small town like this,” said Dianne Martin of Williamsburg.

Polls are open at the Williamsburg Town Offices until 7:00 Monday night.

Also in Deerfield, there are contested races for Selectboard, Town Assessor and School Committee.

In the race for Selectboard, it’s David Wolfrom versus Timothy Hilchey, while Henry Komosa Jr. and Frank Leone are running for Assessor, and Carey Etchells, Geoffrey Sharp, and Anne Curtis are fighting for two available seats on the School Committee.

Polls are open until 8:00 Monday night at Deerfield Town Hall.