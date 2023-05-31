WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A farm in Williamstown is recalling Sophelise and Tobasi cheese that was potentially contaminated with listeria.

Cricket Creek Farm in Williamstown announced the recall on Tuesday. One hospitalization due to listeria has been reported so far. The products purchased by that person were tested for listeria and one batch of Sophelise cheese tested positive for listeria. Three batches of Tobasi are also being recalled due to being stored near the contaminated cheese.

The two types of cheeses were distributed in Massachusetts and New York through the following distributors:

Wild Oats, Williamstown, MA

Provisions Williamstown, Williamstown, MA

McEnroe Organic Farm Market, Millerton, NY

New Lebanon Farmers Market; New Lebanon, NY

Some local restaurants

Some local farmers markets

Sophelise cheese was sold under the product code 087055 and sold in semi-transparent packaging with a round blue label. The cheese was distributed between March 29 and May 26.

Tobasi cheese was sold under the product labeled 315, 341, 048 and wrapped in a clear packaging with a gray and orange label when sold by Cricket Creek Farm. Retail stores may package it as small rectangular cuts. The cheese was distributed between March 26 and May 26.

Credit: FDA, Cricket Creek Farm

Credit: FDA, Cricket Creek Farm

Credit: FDA, Cricket Creek Farm

Consumers of the products are asked to not consume the cheese and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Listeria in small amounts for healthy individuals may only cause short-term symptoms like high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea abdominal pain, and diarrhea. However, listeria can cause deadly infections in young children, elderly people, people that are pregnant, and those with a weakened immune system.