Wind Advisory in effect for Monday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wind Advisory is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for Berkshire County.

WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 40 and 50 mph. A few gusts up to 55 mph are possible.

WHERE…All of Southern New England.

WHEN…From 9 AM to 6 PM EST Monday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few trees and large tree limbs could be blown down. This may result in a few power outages too.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.