Wind Advisory Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wind Advisory is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from 4 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday and for Berkshire County from 1 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

  • WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strong winds combined with cold temperatures early Tuesday morning will produce wind chills of zero to 10 below, and as low as 15 below zero in the Berkshires.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

