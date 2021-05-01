Wind knocks trees down on Friday night while wind advisory continues Saturday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There have been many wind damage reports from across western Massachusetts on Friday night.

A tree fell onto a house in Springfield on Vassar Street and put a hole through the roof, the people who live here said it came down just before 6 o’clock on Friday.

In Chicopee, this resulted in the road being temporarily blocked, but it has since reopened while a wind advisory carried all the way into Saturday morning for this part of the state.

The wind also knocked a tree into a home in Westfield on Allen Avenue just before midnight where the tree was roped off but the house was able to mostly withstand the tree’s weight.