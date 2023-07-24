(WWLP) – An important message for families of young children, after a 2-year-old boy died when he fell from a third-floor window in nearby Hartford, Saturday.

Police say five children were left alone in the apartment when a screen fell out of the window and the two-year-old boy fell out of it. The mother has been arrested and is facing several charges.

According to the National Safety Council, an average of eight children, age five and younger, die from falling out of windows. And more than 3,300 are injured each year.

Experts say when young children are around, keep windows closed and locked. And avoid placing furniture near windows to prevent young children from climbing to an open window.

Kristina D’Amours is a reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2019. Follow Kristina on Twitter @KristinaD_WWLP and view her bio to see more of her work.