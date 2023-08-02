AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A $2 million lottery ticket sold in Agawam has been claimed however, the winner kept their information anonymous.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Maria Hill Nominee Trust of Quincy claimed the winning ticket on July 27th. The trust chose the one-time payment on the prize and will receive $1,300,000 (before taxes).

The ticket was bought at Citgo Food Mart located at 650 Suffield Street in Agawam. The store will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $2,000,000 50X Cashword” is a $10 instant ticket with no remaining chances to win $2,000,000 or $1,000,000.