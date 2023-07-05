WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Central New England has announced the top winners at this year’s 2023 Western MA Awards for Marketplace Excellence.

According to BBB, the awards celebrate businesses in western Massachusetts that embody corporate responsibility and always do what’s right for their customers. Honorees convey that upholding the ethical standards of the BBB is the hallmark of a successful business.

This was the first in-person Western MA Awards presentation since 2019, so BBB also publicly recognized the 2020 and 2021 Western MA virtual honorees at this event on June 21.

BBB has provided a list of the winners:

  • Winner of the 2023 Western MA Award for Marketplace Excellence Large BusinessPeter Pan Bus Lines
  • Winner of the 2023 Western MA Award for Marketplace Excellence Mid-Sized BusinessBraman Termite & Pest Elimination
  • Winner of the 2021 Marketplace Excellence Award Sustained ExcellenceAdam Quenneville Roofing & Siding
  • Winner of the 2020 Marketplace Excellence Award Family-Owned BusinessValet Park of America
  • Emily Potter of Peter Pan Bus Lines, receives award from Nancy Cahalen, BBB President/CEO and Michele Kasabula, BBB Board Chair. (Photo courtesy of the BBB)
  • Josh, Jake, Justin, and Jerry Lazarus, Natasha Wright, and Tami Cone, of Braman Termite & Pest Elimination receive award from Nancy Cahalen, BBB President/CEO and Michele Kasabula, BBB Board Chair. (Photo courtesy of the BBB)
  • Adam Quenneville and his team receive award from Nancy Cahalen, BBB President/CEO and Michele Kasabula, BBB Board Chair. (Photo courtesy of the BBB)
  • Ted Chagnon and Tim Graney of Valet Park of America receive award from Nancy Cahalen, BBB President/CEO and Michele Kasabula, BBB Board Chair.(Photo courtesy of the BBB)