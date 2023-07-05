WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Central New England has announced the top winners at this year’s 2023 Western MA Awards for Marketplace Excellence.

According to BBB, the awards celebrate businesses in western Massachusetts that embody corporate responsibility and always do what’s right for their customers. Honorees convey that upholding the ethical standards of the BBB is the hallmark of a successful business.

This was the first in-person Western MA Awards presentation since 2019, so BBB also publicly recognized the 2020 and 2021 Western MA virtual honorees at this event on June 21.

BBB has provided a list of the winners:

Winner of the 2023 Western MA Award for Marketplace Excellence Large Business– Peter Pan Bus Lines

Winner of the 2023 Western MA Award for Marketplace Excellence Mid-Sized Business– Braman Termite & Pest Elimination

Winner of the 2021 Marketplace Excellence Award Sustained Excellence– Adam Quenneville Roofing & Siding

Winner of the 2020 Marketplace Excellence Award Family-Owned Business– Valet Park of America