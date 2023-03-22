SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot is $96 million with a cash option of an estimated $51.7 million for Wednesday’s drawing.

A ticket was sold at One Stop Mart in Springfield for Monday’s drawing that won $50,000 by matching four out of the five numbers plus the Powerball. Noone hit the jackpot of $86 million on Monday.

1 – 27 – 32 – 47 – 67

Powerball: 14 March 20, 2023 Powerball Results

The largest won in Massachusetts was sold in Chicopee in 2017 for a $758.7 million Powerball jackpot.

Powerball is a $2 ticket and drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.