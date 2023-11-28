CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You may be noticing some unwanted rodents in your home, now that temperatures have dropped well-below freezing at night.

Mice can carry harmful micro-organisms, such as salmonella, on their bodies. But 22News spoke with Entomologist Natasha Wright from Braman Termite and Pest Elimination, about how to deal with these pests, and when its time to call a professional.

Wright told 22News, “Mice can get in through a gap as small as small as six millimeters and once they start to get indoors, they are a contamination problem. They can deposit 3,000 microdroplets of urine a day. Each microdroplet can contain millions of viruses.” That’s a health hazard you want to avoid this winter.

Mice can also damage your home, as they search for a warmer place indoors to get out of the cold. But pest experts say there are ways to mitigate this problem.

Experts say do a detailed inspection of your house to find out where the mice are getting in, that includes looking at your foundation for any cracks or gaps that a mouse can squeeze through. Some signs that you may have a mouse problem, include:

Mouse droppings

Evidence of gnawing

Rub marks from their body oils along baseboards

Noise coming from ceilings and walls

And if you do find any holes in your home, make sure to seal them up.

Wright adds, “If you are filling up a hole you can use steal wool, stainless steal wool, copper mesh. They don’t like the feel of the mesh on your teeth. Anytime you can use a mesh or a metal, they can’t penetrate that.”

House mice can reproduce after just six weeks, which means two dozen mice can become 2,000 in about 8 months. So if you do think you have a mouse infestation, you should contact professionals immediately.

Make sure to keep the outside of your home less appealing to mice. You can do that by cutting back tall grass and vegetation, and removing clutter like leaf piles.