SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local organizations and members of the community are showing their generosity for the holiday season by helping to keep kids warm this winter.

As the temperature continues to drop it’s important to stay warm and with the help of Valley Opportunity Council and United Way of Pioneer Valley, children will get a brand new coat to bundle up for the winter.

It’s the season of giving and the United Way of Pioneer Valley donated about 50 winter coats to help children in need stay warm this winter. These new coats go to families that are a part of the Valley Opportunity Council adult education and college readiness program.

“Not only are people more in need of these items but people are more willing to give and think of ways they can give so it benefits everyone in the cycle,” said Tracey Trial, Senior Director of Development at United Way of Pioneer Valley.

The organization partnered with the Valley Opportunity Council in Holyoke to support the needs of the community.

“They have been a partner through providing financial literacy but also through providing some food in the food pantry. Recently they provided bags for something called ‘bags of love’ for families during the Thanksgiving season,” Melissa White, Director of Programs at Valley Opportunity Council told 22News.

She says it’s crucial to be able to have organizations and generous people in the community that are willing to support families in need in different ways. Tracey with the United Way of Pioneer Valley told 22News that the impulse to give is a good one so if you are interested in donating you can learn how by visiting UWPV.org.