Winter outlook for month of January

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures have been mild lately as we begin the month of January.

January is already acting like December did with above average temperatures, western Massachusetts saw temperatures in the 50s Saturday and stayed in the 40s Sunday.

Our average high for this time of year is 35 degrees but looking down the road, the month is forecasted to be above average for temperatures.

Now of course this can mean temperatures can get below average, like for instance this Monday western Massachusetts will only be seeing temps in the 20s.