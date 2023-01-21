CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are almost at the end of January, and so far this month western Massachusetts has only seen 1.4 inches of snow in the lower pioneer valley.

Our average amount of snow for the month of January is 13.8 inches. And it’s not just January that has seen low snowfall, it’s been the entire winter. So far this season we have seen 7.6 inches of snow at Westover Airbase. Our average snowfall for the winter season is 49.5 inches which leaves us at a season deficit of 41.9 inches of snow.

The 22News Storm Team has a few systems to watch out for before the end of the month and we still have February and March, but time is ticking and so far, old man winter is not on our side.